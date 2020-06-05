Siloam Springs Aquatic Center set to reopen June 18

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Families can get their swim on just in time for the summer!

The Siloam Springs Family Aquatic Center and the interactive water feature at Memorial Park will be reopening on Thursday, June 18.

The hours of operations will be Thursday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This will be effective through August 16 but beginning August 22, the parks will only be open on the weekends.

To read restrictions at the aquatic center, visit Siloam Springs website.