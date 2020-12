SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local National Guard Armory is getting some new artillery but it’s all for looks.

The state replaced the Siloam Springs Armory’s M55 Howitzer with an identical model, but this one is fully refurbished.

It is not technically a tank. The Howitzer provided artillery support for ground troops on battlefields in Korea and Vietnam.