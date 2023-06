SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs wants input on a potential Highway 412 and Highway 16 project.

The city says it’s preparing to apply for the Safe Streets for All Funding grant.

It wants to hear from those who often drive that stretch particularly those who’ve had close calls and near-miss accidents at the intersection.

People can leave a comment on the city’s Facebook page here, or send an email to mwhitworth@siloamsprings.com.