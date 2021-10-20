Siloam Springs awarded ‘A’ rating for local poultry litter supply

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs is designated as a bio-economy development opportunity zone.

The biomass supply group Eco-Strat awarded the city an ‘A’ rating.

Siloam Springs Communication Officer Holland Hayden says this gives the city a leg up on attracting businesses who use poultry litter in their products.

Poultry litter is the organic waste like manure, spilled feed, feathers and bedding material.

Hayden says the region’s poultry industry should be a good sign for new investors.

“It basically is an opportunity for a potential investor to come and utilize the 1.5 billion tons of chicken litter that is responsibly produced in Northwest Arkansas every year,” Hayden said.

Siloam Springs has another attraction on its economic tool belt.

The city says there are also tax incentives for new investments.