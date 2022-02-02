SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The City of Siloam Springs will be partnering with Communications Consulting Group (CCG) in telephone and online surveys about providing affordable broadband high-speed internet access for residents and businesses.

Telephone surveys will begin Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The surveys include a speed test where customers can test the speed of their current internet and an internet status/usage survey.

The City is wanting to obtain information regarding the need, feasibility, and justification for providing affordable broadband high-speed internet access.

The service territory of this potential network will include every home and business within the city limits.

It will also have the ability to expand the network to Siloam Springs electric customers outside of the city limits but within the electrical territory boundary.

The new network will be capable of providing internet service and VoIP telephone service.