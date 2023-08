SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Siloam Springs says it has a new interim police chief.

Captain Scott Miller will be taking on the role starting September 1. His new role comes as former police chief Allan Gilbert transitions to administrator of the city.

Captain Scott Miller

The city terminated the contract for the previous city administrator, Phillip Patterson, in March.

Miller will serve as interim chief until a final decision is made in the search for the next permanent police chief.