SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA/KNWA)— A Siloam Springs business and the community are making sure those who need a place to keep warm have one.

It all started with a meeting for downtown businesses in Siloam Springs about how to help those in the community who don’t have a warm place to stay during the upcoming winter weather.

“We sat there for five minutes spitting out ideas of maybe the community building maybe this, maybe that, and no one could think of anything,” said Heather Lanker, owner of Arch and Axe, an axe-throwing and entertainment business.

Concern continued to rise when those at the meeting realized there wasn’t a 24/7 cold shelter until one person spoke up.

“It’s big. It’s heated. So, I just volunteered to open Arch and Axe for it,” said Heather.

Jason and Heather Lanker own Arch and Axe in downtown Siloam Springs. Once they decided to open their doors this Saturday through Thursday for anyone needing to get out of the cold, other community members pitched in.

“We had local businesses offer to cook and feed. As far as tangible donation, we are filled to the gill,” said Jason.

Jason says anyone needing a warm place to crash for those five days can come to them.

“We have a game room. So, we’ll be playing games, and eating food and just having conversation, “said Jason.

However, there are rules.

“No alcohol will be allowed in here, no weapons. We’ll have a check-in system. The local police will be checking in and walking through making sure everyone is safe,” said Jason.

Kevin Roberts, the owner of Pork Belly Roberts, is just one of the many community members pitching in to help.

“Every day before I walk out the door is the opportunity to show kindness to someone who needs it. And I think a lot of other people including business owners and residents share that sentiment,” said Roberts.

With the show of support from the community, Jason and Heather hope more people will help work towards a more permanent solution.

If you are interested in donating, click here.