SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs public school teacher has been arrested for first degree sexual assault after a report of “inappropriate activity” with a student.

Ethan Wells, 29, was taken into custody by Siloam Springs police and booked into the Benton County jail on February 23. He is currently being held without bond.

The Siloam Springs School District website lists Wells as a middle school choir teacher.

On February 24, Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins released the following statement:

“On Friday, February 17, 2023, the District received information alleging inappropriate activity by one of our secondary level teachers with a student during the 2021-2022 school year. Upon receipt of the allegation, the District shared the information with local law enforcement authorities and filed a DHS ‘hot-line’ report. Upon investigation by the school district, the accused teacher was placed on administrative leave and notified that the Superintendent is recommending the immediate termination of the teacher’s contract. Under Arkansas law the teacher is entitled to seek a hearing before the District Board of Directors at which time the School Board may either accept the recommendation of termination, reject the recommendation, or modify the terms and length of the suspension.

The District has since been informed that the teacher has been charged with a violation of Arkansas law based upon the investigation by law enforcement authorities. The District has and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and its investigation. Due to the fact that this is a personnel matter and an ongoing criminal investigation, the District will have no further comment at this time.”

Details regarding Wells’ arrest have not yet been made public and a court date has not been scheduled. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.