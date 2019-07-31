Siloam Springs city leaders discuss how to pay for multi-million dollar streetscape project

The City of Siloam Springs is working on improving it's downtown area but the price tag of the purposed streetscape design is increasing.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) – Siloam Spring’s City Administrator Phillip Patterson says the estimated cost of just repairing roads started at 5.5 million dollars. Now, additional costs have surfaced and it’s looking more like the project will be over 6 million dollars.

Patterson says for the past five years Siloam Springs has been working on improving East Main St. from Broadway to Highway 59. Patterson says that includes adding landscape and building and widening sidewalks.

“I’d say it’s about time,” Emily Moore said. Moore is the co-owner of Poor Johns. She says the streetscape project will not only help the aesthetic of the town but sales at her business.

“There’s so many spots especially on Main St. where we’re getting a revamp – where there are broken sidewalks and it’s been rough,” Moore said.

Patterson says in May the Crafton Tull firm presented a draft of only 30% of the design starting the price point at 5.5 million dollars. Add another half of million dollars for engineering fees and another 400 thousand dollars for utility work and now the city is looking at a total of 6.4 million. But the dollars continue to rack up.

“Now when we went back to the board on the 16th, we were at roughly 6.8 (million) – 6.9 (million) so we’re another $400,000 dollars more,” Patterson said. Patterson says there were other projects that were not accounted for in the original estimates -the relocation of utility poles and additional costs that will come out of the road work done here at this intersection.

“Ultimately we’re just trying to make improvements into that streetscape and I think that’s continuing to further the downtown plan the board originally adopted,” Patterson said. Patterson says currently city leaders are looking at three different payment options – Use a bank loan and pay it off in five years, save the money over time, or take the money out of existing reserves. Either way, Patterson says no new taxes will be proposed.

Patterson says there isn’t a set date yet on when the city will meet to discuss the options but even if they were to decide tomorrow, it still will take another two years before ground could break.