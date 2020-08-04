Siloam Springs early voting Tuesday, August 11

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Early voting for the Siloam Springs municipal election will begin Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

If no candidate receives the majority vote in the primary, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will be the nominees for the respective offices to be voted upon at the November 3, 2020 general election.

The names will be listed on the ballot in the order below, as drawn by the election commission.

Position 5: James Walls 1, Reid Carroll 2, Kevin Williams 3

Position 6: Carol Smiley 1, Nathanael Stone 2, Bob Holloway 3

Position 7: Frank Johnson 1, Bob Coleman 2, Michael Henry 3, David E. Allen 4

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:

County Clerk’s Office- 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.

County Clerk’s Office- 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.

County Clerk’s Office- 2111 W. Walnut St, Rogers, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.

Voting day will take place at

VOTING DAY POLL LOCATIONS:

VC#35- Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

VC#21 Moose Lodge #877- 215 W. Apple Blossom, Bethel Heights, AR 72764

ABSENTEE BALLOT:

Voters who meet the requirements of absentee voting must download, fill-out, and return the absentee form, which can be found here.

Absentee applications and instructions are posted on the City of Siloam Springs website.