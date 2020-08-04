Siloam Springs early voting Tuesday, August 11

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Early voting for the Siloam Springs municipal election will begin Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
If no candidate receives the majority vote in the primary, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will be the nominees for the respective offices to be voted upon at the November 3, 2020 general election.
The names will be listed on the ballot in the order below, as drawn by the election commission.
- Position 5: James Walls 1, Reid Carroll 2, Kevin Williams 3
- Position 6: Carol Smiley 1, Nathanael Stone 2, Bob Holloway 3
- Position 7: Frank Johnson 1, Bob Coleman 2, Michael Henry 3, David E. Allen 4
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS:
County Clerk’s Office- 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.
County Clerk’s Office- 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.
County Clerk’s Office- 2111 W. Walnut St, Rogers, AR- August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, 8:00am- 4:30 pm.
Voting day will take place at
VOTING DAY POLL LOCATIONS:
VC#35- Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761
VC#21 Moose Lodge #877- 215 W. Apple Blossom, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
ABSENTEE BALLOT:
Voters who meet the requirements of absentee voting must download, fill-out, and return the absentee form, which can be found here.
Absentee applications and instructions are posted on the City of Siloam Springs website.