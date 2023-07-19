SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs is moving forward with plans to bring Wienerschnitzel to town.

City of Siloam Springs communications manager Megan Whitworth says that a proposal was heard by the planning commission at their meeting on July 11, and that they have recommended approval.

The proposed development includes a 1,448 sq. ft. quick-service restaurant facility at the corner of Highway 412 and Carl Street.

Whitworth says that the process isn’t over yet.

“The final vote by the Board of Directors for the project is still pending,” Whitworth said.

The Board of Directors are currently set to discuss the proposed development at a meeting on Aug. 1.

The fast-food hot dog chain announced last year that it plans to open 20 locations across Arkansas, most recently opening up a Bentonville location and announcing plans for a Springdale location.