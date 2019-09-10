Siloam Springs Fire Department remembers one of their own

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) – The flag is flying at half staff in Siloam Springs for one of their own. “That hurts to know you lost a friend but you also lost somebody you could always trust to be there for you,” Deputy Fire Chief John Vanatta said. “He was basically the heart and soul of this department.”

On Saturday former Chief David Travis White suddenly died while he was biking in the Square to Square event – from Bentonville to Fayetteville – with his friends. “They went and looked back and realized he was off the side of the road and there were already people with him,” Vanatta said.

Vanatta says EMT’s and Springdale firefighters at the scene saw White go down and found him without a pulse. They started performing CPR then took him to a hospital but he was already gone. “We’ve heard several things, the most comforting of which is that he was probably gone before he hit the ground,” Vanatta said. “So we don’t really know at this point, we’ve heard heart condition – we’ve heard pulmonary embolism.”

Vanatta says about five years ago White suffered a massive heart attack and had to be revived. The 54-year-old had since been doing better and even retired in late May so he could travel with his wife while he was still healthy. “Now that he’s gone there’s just this void of what are you going to do without him,” Vanatta said.

White started his career as a volunteer firefighter in Highfill, where he was born and raised. He dedicated 34 years of his life giving back to the community, spending most of that time serving in Siloam and leaving an impression on everyone he met. “The first day I got here he took me around town to show me around and I noticed him wave at every car and I thought he knew everybody, but it was just him,” Vanatta said. “He just waved at everyone that drove by.”

White’s legacy will live on – he helped design the new fire trucks and pushed to get the new training tower built. Before he retired, Vanatta says they named the street near the tower after him.

A visitation is scheduled Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home. White’s service will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. at the New Life Church, a precession is set to follow. Surrounding fire departments will be covering the area that Siloam Springs firefighters can attend the services.