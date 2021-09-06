Siloam Springs Fire Department sends three more members to Louisiana for hurricane recovery assistance

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Fire Department says it deployed three more members to Louisiana to help rebuild after Hurricane Ida.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, Capt. Jeff Grass, Capt. Kyle Huffman, and paramedic Jared Cate all left this week in support of the Arkansas Firefighting Strike Team.

The team is made up of members from Fort Smith, Siloam Springs, Vilonia, Nashville, and Arkadelphia, who were deployed to backfill stations and provide relief to duty crews that have been working since the hurricane hit.