Siloam Springs fire station set to reopen

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Siloam Springs fire station is set to reopen on Wednesday after undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ford says the station has sat in the heart of the downtown entertainment district, where most calls are generated, since the late 1960’s.

Ford said the $1.7 million project included a new paint job and other renovations due to years of flood damage from the creek behind the station.

The station’s been out of commission since the remodel began in January, forcing firefighters to temporarily move in to the other two stations and causing run times to be redesigned.

“Out of this station, it will decrease the run-response time to the most-needed areas in our city,” said Ford.

Ford said the remodel was budgeted by the city more than a year ago, and taxpayer money from a one-cent sales tax that passed in 2013 helped pay for it.