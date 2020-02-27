Siloam Springs, Fort Smith awarded grants for public art

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Two local communities were awarded grants to beautify their streets.

Main Street Siloam Springs was awarded $10,000 for a mural called, “Its History and the People That Make It.”

In addition, 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith got the same amount for its art installation, “Notes to Strangers.”

According to Kelsey Howard, Main Street Siloam Springs’ Executive Director, says the Arvest Foundation matched the grant to bring it to over $22,000.

It will be used for a mural on East Main Street that will be painted by a Hispanic artist to celebrate Hispanic culture and honor the industrial past of the street.

“There are so many pieces of public art in downtown Siloam Springs, so the people who live here take great pride in that and know this is my town…there is no other place like it. It’s a great thing for tourism,” Howard said.

Main Street Siloam Springs also received four awards for its downtown revitalizations, including Outstanding Marketing Campaign, Best Downtown Public Improvement Streetscape, Best Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project and Outstanding Executive Director Award.