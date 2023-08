BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Aug. 25 Fourth Friday event has been cancelled due to the heat wave.

But the heat isn’t stopping the late concert featuring Brick Fields at 7:30 p.m. in the Chautauqua Amphitheater, according to a news release. The concert will have “plenty of water” availble for attendees to stay hydrated.

