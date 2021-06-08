Siloam Springs homeless shelter reopens to public

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs homeless shelter reopens to the public after being closed for 15 months.

Genesis House has been closed off to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Executive Director Tim Rogers says a big part of communication is through smiles, to build trust and a bond with people, so getting back to normal is an exciting moment for the organization.

“We treat everyone with dignity and respect when they walk in the door,” Rogers said. “And at the very least, they leave here feeling like they’ve been listened to by someone who cares genuinely about them.”

Genesis House is open 9-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

