SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Friday morning at Arvest Bank West.

According to a press release from the police department, at approximately 10:38 a.m. a suspect entered the building and robbed the bank. The suspect then fled on foot and was not located.

The search for the individual is ongoing.

Police say the investigation is active and developing and no further information will be released at this time.