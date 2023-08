SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Kayak Park has been closed until further notice due to high water and an incident, according to a Facebook post from the City of Siloam Springs.

The Siloam Springs Fire and Police departments were on the scene as of 4:02 p.m. and all involved in the incident have been confirmed as safe.

No further information was given.