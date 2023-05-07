SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs Kayak Park will limit entry to the park on weekends starting May 19.

Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Manager Travis Chaney said the park has become so popular during the summer that changes had to be made.

“We’ve got 100 parking spots, and on the Fourth of July last year, we had 6,000 people here, so that meant that people were parked for about a half mile either direction on the county road,” Chaney said.

Starting May 19th, the park will limit visitors to its 100 parking spots on certain days.

“We’re going to move to a paid entry model on the weekends, so that’ll be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when folks arrive it’ll be $10 per car to park for the day,” Chaney said.

Holly Danielle Wiles who is on the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Advisory Board said the change will help keep everyone safe and help conserve the area.

“To help lessen the litter and to promote the ecosystem and for the fish and the wildlife,” Wiles said.

On weekends, the park will have staff controlling the entry and making sure everything stays clean. During the weekdays the kayak park will be free.

Wiles said the new rules will ensure the park continues to be an outdoor staple in the community.

“We want to keep it clean and for future generations to be able to use,” Wiles said.