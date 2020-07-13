Siloam Springs launches #SiloamCares campaign

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– The city of Siloam Springs is launching a voluntary public health campaign urging businesses to apply guidelines and public health directives issued by the Arkansas Department of Health and Governor Hutchinson.

The #SiloamCares campaign emphasizes the uses of masks for employees and customers when social distancing cannot be ensured. Businesses can begin joining the public health campaign today, July 13th.

Businesses who choose to join the campaign will:

Sign an agreement stating they will comply with and implement the current directives (according to their industry) and practice the COVID health guidelines as put forth by ADH. This includes those who enter the building wear masks and practice social distancing.

Require employees and customers wear masks when social distancing cannot be guaranteed.

Use the hashtag #SiloamCares

Be collectively promoted through the city’s website and social media

Try and accommodate at-risk customers with vulnerable hours, deliver, curbside pickup or other options.

The first 200 businesses to sign up will be provided with 50 disposable masks. *when available*

Businesses who join the campaign will be promoted on the city’s website, social media platforms, local media, and various other digital and print materials.

They can show their involvement in the campaign using the #SiloamCares campaign graphics at their location and on social media.