SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs man with mounting charges against him was arrested again last month for sexual extortion.

Matthew Nance, 23, was arrested on April 29 for what is now his eighth charge of sexual extortion.

“On or between April 1, 2022, and April 6, 2022, the Defendant, with the purpose to coerce another person to engage in sexually explicit conduct, communicated a threat to harm the victim’s reputation, against the peace and dignity of the State of Arkansas,” said Nance’s most recent arrest warrant.

Nance has four cases open against him, with charges including eight counts of sexual extortion, four counts of computer fraud, one count of engaging a child in sexually explicit content, one count of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, one count of video voyeurism and one count of rape.

Court filings suggest that even more victims have come forward since his initial arrest. Some of the victims have been revealed to be minors when the incidents occurred.

Documents say that these incidents started as early as August 2020.

Nance told investigators that “he preferred girls between the ages of 14 and 18, because they would scare easier because they did not want to get in trouble with their parents.” When asked about his motive, he said that “it was about power to him” and that he enjoyed “being able to control them.”

Nance has a court date for his most recent arrest on May 17, as well as hearings for his other three cases on June 27.