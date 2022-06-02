BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly grooming and raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause filing submitted in the Circuit Court of Benton County on June 1, Lamar Jamal Briggs, 31, was arrested on May 28 and faces charges of rape (class Y felony), sexual indecency with a child (class D felony) and sexually grooming a child (class D felony).

On May 28 at approximately 4:09 p.m., Siloam Springs police were contacted regarding possible sexual abuse of a child. An investigator from the SSPD arrived at the Siloam Springs Hospital Emergency Room at approximately 4:38 p.m. and made contact with the victim, who said that she had run away the previous night.

She had made her way to Bentonville, where she was picked up by a passing couple and taken to the Bentonville Police Department.

The investigating officer asked the child what was going on and why she was running away and the girl began to cry, stating that Briggs had been “having sexual relations” with her for approximately three years. The child was released from the hospital and met an officer at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in Gentry.

She disclosed more about Briggs’ behavior in-depth, and a sexual assault nurse examiner told investigators that the girl had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Officers went to Briggs’ residence at approximately 10:47 p.m. on May 28, read him his Miranda Rights, and interviewed him. He was arrested and taken into custody at the Benton County Detention Center and was issued a $350,000 cash bond.