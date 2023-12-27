GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs man is dead after a four-vehicle accident took place on Tuesday afternoon, according to a crash report.

Christopher Derossett, 40, was driving a 2007 Kia Sorento west on Highway 72 in Gravette around noon.

A Honda CRV heading east stopped to wait for Derossett to turn and a Dodge Ram stopped behind the CRV, according to the report.

A Ford F-350 drove into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending the Dodge. The Ford hit Derossett’s car and the Honda.

Derossett’s car rolled after being hit and landed on its roof, pinning Derossett.

The report says Derossett did not survive the accident.

The conditions were overcast and dry at the time of the accident.