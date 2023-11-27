SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prosecutors are dismissing case charges involving former Siloam Springs police officer Michael Anderson after the credibility of his testimony has come under scrutiny.

Anderson resigned in September from the Siloam Springs Police Department after an investigation was launched into his credibility regarding cases he was involved in. According to Benton County prosecuting attorney Joshua Robinson, cases against six people have been dropped.

“We decided that we were going to be dismissing cases that he was involved in. We’ve already dismissed a handful of cases,” said Robinson.

Robinson says an investigation began last year into Anderson after his credibility came into question. The process of identifying which cases Anderson was involved in will be time-consuming.

“We are going to have to go back and read police reports, watch officers’ dash cameras from their car and read warrants to get a good sense of who was there and who did what,” said Robinson.

According to Robinson, dismissing cases is not an easy decision. However, he stated it’s important to maintain the trust between the community and law enforcement.

“The community needs to know that law enforcement is going to do the right thing and are going to be trustworthy,” said Robinson. “We are put into a position of having to dismiss those cases to make sure that there is not an injustice done to anybody who has been accused of a crime.”

According to Robinson, the cases being dismissed will cause people to be relieved of their charges.

“That’s the hard reality of situations like this. That’s what makes it really hard, but the system works better when we hold everybody to a higher standard,” said Robinson.

Robinson says the decision on whether to prosecute or dismiss cases involving Anderson will be made on a case-by-case basis.

KNWA/FOX24 asked what Anderson’s credibility issues were but did not receive a response.