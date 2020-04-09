Siloam Springs outdoor Farmers Market postponed

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) ​— The Siloam Springs Farmers Market, hosted by Main Street Siloam Springs, has postponed the opening of the outdoor market amid concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was originally scheduled to open April 18.

According to a press release, the Farmers Market plans to connect consumers directly to quality local farm products and in the safest way possible.

Employees have determined the best way to accomplish this is to continue to serve the community through orders placed via the Online Market and curbside delivery, according to a press release.

The market opens each week on Monday at 11 a.m. and closes on Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to set up an account. Click the market tab at the top to see the products available to order. The left sidebar allows you to view products by category. You will find products from market vendors as well as new vendors.

Orders are ready to pick up on Saturday between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Moss House, 311 S. Mt. Olive St. next to Memorial Park and the Library.