SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested in Siloam Springs after police conducted an undercover internet sting.

Jerry Riggs, 51, from Poughkeepsie, Arkansas, was arrested May 26 for internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child.

Riggs was arrested as part of an online sting conducted by the Siloam Springs Police Department.

He was found on a site that allows users to contact other users and chat, and it’s a known place where adults go to meet young teenagers, a police affidavit said.

A detective from the department was undercover as a 14-year-old user.

The user reportedly made clear multiple times that they were a minor. At one point, Riggs replied “Could get me 30 but if you are sure we’re not going to get in trouble I would love to be if I’m your first especially.”

Riggs sent lewd photos and was attempting to get the user to spend a week with him in Cave City, Arkansas.

After driving to Siloam Springs to attempt to pick up the user, he was intercepted by police and arrested.

Riggs is being held on a $150,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for July 3 at 8:00 a.m.