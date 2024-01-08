SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs has a new police chief.

Chief Scott Miller was appointed after being the interim chief since September. He joined the Siloam Springs Police Department in 2000 and is the first internal hire for police chief in more than 20 years.

Miller discussed what he learned about the role. “I’ve learned you never stop learning,” Miller said. “You never stop developing, you never stop engaging with your communities and your stakeholders within your community because everything’s changing.”

The position was open after the former police chief moved to become the city administrator in August.