SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs Police hosted a free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) course Saturday.

The training was open to the public to learn how to respond in active threat situations. Corporal Josh Fritz with Siloam Springs Police Department taught the course. Fritz said it’s important to know what to do as soon as a threat arises.

“Just like CPR or the stop, drop, and roll this is similar in that it’s what you can do before police, before first responders arrive,” Fritz said.

Fritz said the course teaches how to avoid, deny, and defend.

“Avoid, get away from the attacker as soon as possible, deny them access to you or other people, and then if necessary defend yourself,” Fritz said.

Betsy Blair-Finn attended the course and said she wanted to be prepared in case she finds herself in an active threat situation.

“I think this is the type of thing that is important information for anybody and everybody to have,” Blair-Finn said. “The world we live in we never know when something is going to happen.”