Siloam Springs Police searching for robbery suspect

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs Police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General Store at gunpoint the night of Tuesday, August 18.

It happened on N. Hico Street, Siloam Springs at about 9:35 p.m.

The subject entered the store and demanded money from the employee while showing a black handgun.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” with a slim build and wearing a black mask, green jacket with a gray hood over his head, gray sweatpants, and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Siloam Springs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 524-4118 or tips@siloamsprings.com.

The investigation continues and no additional information is being released at this time.