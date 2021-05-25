Siloam Springs puts on controlled burn

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Fire Department put on a controlled burn near E. University Street.

Chief Jeremey Criner says firefighters practiced extinguishing house fires in a training session.

“Opportunities like this are somewhat rare. Not everyone’s willing to let their house be burned to the ground,” Criner said. “In this case, the city purchased this building with the goal of demolishing it.”

Criner says the real-world training environment gives these firefighters a leg up when real fires appear.