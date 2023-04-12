SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs Regional Hospital has announced that it has expanded its surgical services to include robot-assisted surgery for total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.

The hospital says that the procedures are just like traditional hip and knee surgeries, but that the robotic technology allows for doctors to get a more precise implant, which allows for greater comfort and experience after the procedure.

“Using robotic technology, we can offer precise cuts to the bone during surgery and precise placement of the joint implant,” David Capps, SSRH surgery director, said.

Capps likened the robots to an advanced GPS.

“Before your surgery, our robotic surgical assistant will generate a set of X-rays that are used to create a 3D model of your anatomy. The model is then used to help your surgeon personalize the surgical approach of your hip or knee replacement,” Capps added.

Capps notes that surgeons are still in the operating room during all procedures, and that the robot doesn’t do anything unless instructed to.

“The robot does not operate on its own and does not move unless the surgeon prompts it to,” he said. “Surgeons utilize the robot’s camera and optical trackers to know exactly where your hip or knee is in space,” Capps said.

SSRH Chief Administrative Officer Chris Blair said that the care patients receive will be more personalized than ever before.

“At Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, we have a team approach that brings highly skilled team members together to help our patients excel during the recovery process,” Blair said. “We’re so excited to be able to bring the latest technology to our community and to the orthopedic surgeons on our medical staff.”