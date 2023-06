SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Rodeo is back in town this week.

The 65th annual rodeo starts Thursday and runs through Saturday. Some of the exciting events this year include bull riding, barrel racing, and mutton bustin’.

Thursday night is Kid’s Night, kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult.

Tickets are $15 for those 13 and up, $5 for ages 7-12, and free for six and under.

It starts at 7:30 each night at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds on Cheri Whitlock Drive.