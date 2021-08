SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs School Board voted against a mask mandate.

The district’s superintendent, Jody Wiggins, says the decision comes after days of discussion between the board and the community.

“It’s really tough to make decisions that feel good to everyone,” Wiggins said. “Our board did a fantastic job of listening to feedback and came to a tough decision tonight.”

Wiggins says the district will continue to recommend everyone wear a mask, but will not make them.