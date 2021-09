SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs school bus was involved in an accident on Thursday morning, according to a social media post from the school district.

The bus was traveling on Cheri Whitlock Drive when it was struck from behind by a driver, according to the post.

There were no reported injuries to students, the bus driver, or the driver of the other involved vehicle.

All students were safely transported to school, the district said.