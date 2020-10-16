Siloam Springs school district releases report on COVID-19 response

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs school district releases a report reflecting on how well it has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

Superintendent Jodi Wiggins says one of the big things it highlights is how to close the learning gap the pandemic created in March.

The district decided to put students in small groups or one-on-one sessions with teachers to help students catch up.

He says another challenge is adapting to virtual learning but he applauds teachers for the effort they’ve put in so far.

“They’ve worked really hard and learned a lot of new skills with technology to try to reach all of our kids,” Wiggins says.

The district did have to temporarily close down a couple of buildings at one of its elementary schools today to clean after a number of teachers were quarantined.

Classes will resume as normal on Monday.

