SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Siloam Springs Police Department says that a juvenile suspect was identified and is accused of threatening a fire or bombing and five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A school in the Siloam Springs School District was put on lockdown earlier today after an anonymous threat was made.

According to a Facebook post from the Siloam Springs School District, Main Street Academy was put on lockdown because of a tip that came through the district’s anonymous tip line.

The post says that the tip was specific to Main Street Academy and that it was the only campus on alert.

The district later posted that the situation was resolved and that no students were ever in danger as the issue is being investigated as a false threat.