Siloam Springs schools repair from 2020-2021 damages

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Siloam Springs School District is dealing with a lot of damage after two cars hit the intermediate school gym this year and flooding hit several campuses.

In January, a car hit the Siloam Springs Intermediate School gym. In February, another one hit the same building.

On top of this, Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick said last months storms caused flooding on nearly every campus.

Now, repairs are underway.

Patrick said the districts focus has been not only on making repairs but preventing future damage.

Patrick said Siloam Springs helped with repairs for the intermediate school gym hit by cars. Reflective arrows that light up at night have been added on the street where the accidents happened so drivers can better see the school.

“We’re going to put in some rock barriers to try to keep a car from getting to the building it if it does miss that curve and maybe save on the damage and possibly save someone’s life if they happen to be here,” Patrick said.

When it comes to flooding, Patrick said the floors in several campuses have to be replaced, which has already begun.

He said the district is out about $75,000 for the repairs and anticipates they will be done in July- just in time for the 2021-2022 school year.