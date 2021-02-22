Siloam Springs schools see damage after burst pipes; how it’s impacting the district

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local school district is dealing with a mess after cold weather after pipes froze and burst at its schools.

The district’s assistant superintendent, Shane Patrick, said burst pipes have caused damage to Southside Elementary’s gym as well as some nearby offices and restrooms.

Inside the intermediate campus, hallways were flooded, as well as the closet used to store the backpacks and school supplies for the Bright Future program that go to students who cannot afford them.

“Our community’s just really opened their arms and they are begging us to tell them what we need to refill those supplies so our kids can be taken care of here in our district,” Patrick said.

Despite the flooding, both campuses are open and making adjustments to programs-like physical education- as needed.

Patrick said he is confident the gym will see significant progress over the next few days and will be back up and able to be used by the end of the week.