Siloam Springs Schools to make masks optional

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs School Board voted to make the district mask-optional beginning May 1, according to a post made on the district’s Facebook page.

The school board made the decision in a special session Thursday afternoon.

The vote only affects the school’s mask requirement. All other COVID-19 protocols will continue for the remainder of the year. Those protocols include limited visitors on campus, social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The district says that every student or staff member should feel comfortable with their choice of wearing a mask or not wearing a mask.

