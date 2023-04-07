SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Main Street Siloam Springs is looking for artists to contribute their work to a new project.

According to a media release, the Downtown Then & Now project “aims to highlight user engagement with the historic buildings registered in the Main Street Siloam Springs Historic Building Registry and the Then & Now online tool.” Artists are invited to submit proposals for 2D or 3D projects.

Main Street Siloam Springs Historic Building Registry Project, Downtown Then & Now, is an initiative of the organization to identify, document, and preserve the historic buildings located in the downtown area. The project aims to “preserve the unique character of the downtown area, which has evolved over the years.”

The Downtown Then & Now project was awarded the Arkansas Preservation Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education Award by Preserve Arkansas. An interactive website for the project is available here.

The release stated that the goal is to “install a vibrant, eye-catching piece that encourages visitors to appreciate the unique charm of Siloam Springs and support local businesses in the area and promote the Downtown Then & Now Project.”

For more information and to apply to participate, please click here.