SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Callahan’s Steak House in Siloam Springs announced on Monday night they have had 14 positive COVID cases among their staff over a 48-hour period and will be temporarily closed on August 29 and August 30, according to a Facebook post.

“If you’ve watched the news lately, you may have heard COVID-19 cases are on the rise… We put the safety of our community and staff above all profits. We will finish tonight, but if you have fears of COVID-19, do not come,” the post said.

The post continued, “We look forward to serving you again Thursday. If that gets pushed back a day we will update you. We will serve you again when we know for sure it is safe. Thank you for your loyalty and understanding.”

Callahan’s also said that symptoms have stayed mild, “which is the only good news”.