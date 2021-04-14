Siloam Springs submits second request to state for guard rail along Hwy. 412/Main St. pond

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Siloam Springs’ City Board is requesting a guard rail from the Department of Transportation- and this is not the first time it has asked.

The guard rail would block off the pond at the intersection of Highway 412 and Main Street.

The first request for a rail came after a wreck in 2019 when a car drove into the pond and one person was killed.

The city said it was denied the guard rail but ARDOT, but now, after another wreck in 2021, it is requesting one again.

“This needs to be done,” said City Board member, David Allen in the board meeting. “It should be done and whether the state blocks or not we should be considering spending our money to do it.”

In a staff report, City Administrator, Phillip Patterson said, “Based on the previous response from ARDOT, staff is not of the opinion that traffic accident warrants have been met, but we do believe the city should continue to press the issue.”

The request is being submitted to ARDOT for review.