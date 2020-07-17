Siloam Springs takes extra steps to protect students

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Siloam Springs is taking extra steps to protect it’s students and teachers this upcoming school year.

Students and staff will see some changes when returning to class this August.

Hallways, treated like roadways, divided to allow one-way traffic and limit the amount of congregating.

There is also six-foot markers, reminding everyone to keep socially distant from one-another.

Whether or not masks will be required has not been decided it.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick said they are taking their time, ensuring they make the best decision.

“We want to make sure that we do things right. We know it’s a decisive issue and we know that there are some people that agree and disagree with masks, but at the same time we’ve got to do what’s best, what’s the safest thing for our students as well as our staff that works here in the district,” he said.

Patrick said they hope to make a decision on whether or not to require masks during the next school board meeting.