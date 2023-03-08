SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city administrator for Siloam Springs is now out of a job, and it’s not clear why.

The city’s board of directors voted to terminate Phillip Patterson’s contract at its meeting on March 7.

At-large director David Allen made the motion to end the contract. The final vote was four to three.

The three directors who voted against termination all made their positions known.

The board made a motion to appoint police chief Alan Gilbert as interim city administrator, but he turned down the responsibility during the meeting.

The board then voted to approve finance director Christina Petriches for the job which she did accept.

A spokesperson for the city says they don’t have any further comment on the situation at this time.