SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Siloam Springs is set to undergo street renovations in June.

The city says that contractors will be cleaning, restriping and sealing the streets.

The project will not only enhance the pavement’s durability, but it will also add an accessible parking stall on Central Street.

Kevin Moore, Siloam Springs City Engineer, emphasized the benefits of this project, stating, “A significant advantage of this project is that it will conceal the old striping and alleviate the parking confusion we’ve experienced in downtown over the past few months. Moreover, the product utilized by the contractors will penetrate the asphalt and extend the pavement’s lifespan.”

Streets will be closed starting on June 10 at 10:00 p.m. and work will take place through June 13.

If weather conditions are poor, the work schedule will be shifted one week.

The city asks that all businesses and residents park outside of downtown Siloam Springs to avoid being towed.