Siloam Springs VP receives Administrator of the Year award

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs School District honors high school Vice Principal Ross White with the state-wide Administrator of the Year award for career and technical education.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins said the district feels privileged to have Ross on staff.

“Ross is an outstanding young administrator, he’s got a focus on career and technical education. He is fantastic at building partnerships with our community as far as industry and manufactures and has a real connection to our business community and kids,” Wiggins said.

White received his surprise in front of his friends and families during a lunch break today at the school district’s administrator training session.