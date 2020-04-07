Siloam Springs warns about flushing wipes

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas city is running into a plumbing problem.

This video was posted on the city of Siloam Springs’ Facebook page.

Crews are seeing an increase in clogged lines due to people putting “flushable” wipes into the toilet.

Wastewater Superintendent Tom Meyers said while it’s great that people are being cautious and cleaning more because of coronavirus concerns, those wipes marked as flushable, are not safe for the city wastewater lines.

“When a big glob of rags and debree come in, it has a tendency to plug them pumps.

As a result the pumps don’t work and we have to come out and make needed repairs at the lift stations,” Meyers said.

City officials are asking people to throw away products other than toilet paper, including wipes, paper towels, and tissue.