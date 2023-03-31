SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Whataburger will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3 to the Siloam Springs community.

The restaurant will be at 2690 US Hwy 412 for drive-thru service only. More than 100 employees will be preparing to serve the community in the upcoming weeks as they prepare to add dining room access, mobile app ordering and online ordering for curbside and delivery in, according to a press release.

The new restaurant will have double drive-thru lanes and the interior will have custom wall art honoring Siloam Springs landmarks, according to the press release.