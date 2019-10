Silver Alert activated for 66-year-old Marianna woman

MARIANNA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas State Police activated a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old woman missing from Marianna since Friday.

Annie Lee Hampton, 66, was last known to be at 428 North Anna Strong Street near Anna Strong Middle School in Marianna.

According to a neighbor, Hampton was last seen wearing a white gown with a bunny logo.

She may be traveling in a brown, 2001 Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix with a handicapped Arkansas license plate 342737.

Hampton is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and a short black wig.

Hampton may be in a confused state due to not having her medicine.